GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As you drive around the Muskegon area, you may see some huge cans and Maranda learned it’s all because you “can” make a difference!

Karen Mogdics is with the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce. She talked with Maranda about an event called Dancing With the Local Stars. This year they had to do things a little differently due to the pandemic, so that’s where “We Can Make A Difference” came about. There’s also the “You Can Dance” dance challenge.