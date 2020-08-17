Make the world a better place and be a good role model for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There is a lot of negativity going on in our world, and how parents react and respond are being watched closely by kids. If we want the world to be a better place, it starts with us.

Kids mimic and model what adults do – if mom is rude to strangers, the kids will learn to do the same. If a parent shows kindness and empathy, then the kids will follow. It’s important to understand that all of your actions and words matter, especially with teaching your kids to grow into a kind adult. In order to create a positive change in our future generation, it starts with us.

“Be the change you want to see in the world.” – Gandhi