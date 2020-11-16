Make-A-Wish Michigan gifts 15-year-old a brand new puppy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Make-A-Wish Michigan does so many great things and grants wishes for kids in need. 15-year-old Carly got a surprise when she pulled a pug puppy out of a gift bag.

Pugs are special to Carly and her family – their first dog was a Puggle (a Pug/Beagle mix), so the breed has always had a place in Carly’s heart. She named him Chunk – hoping that one day he will be chunky and also because he has a “chunk” of her heart! Especially during times when social contact is limited, Chunk will keep Carly company and bring her so much joy.

Take a look at this sweet video!

For more information about Make-A-Wish Michigan, click here.