Make a butterfly craft to celebrate spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, we have a super cute craft idea! This would be great for a birthday activity or just to celebrate the warmer weather and spring time! It’s a butterfly made out of coffee filters!

What you’ll need:

Spray bottle full of water

Wax paper

Pipe cleaners

Washable markers

Coffee filters

Instructions: Lay the coffee filters flat and use your markers to color pretty designs on it – any design and colors you want! Once you have finished coloring the coffee filters, place them on wax paper and spray them with the water. Make sure you spray the entire coffee filter, you’ll start to see the colors mix! After you have sprayed the coffee filter, let the coffee filters dry (it’ll probably take a few hours). Once the coffee filters are dry, it’s time to make your butterfly! Start by grabbing the edges and pinching them together. You want to pinch it in the middle to make your wings. Now, take your pipe cleaner, fold it in half, and twist it in the center of the wings. This will make your antenna! Now, you have a beautiful butterfly!