Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Magical night for families in need at Maranda’s Caring for Families Shopping Event

Maranda

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It was a magical night at Maranda’s Caring for Families Holiday Shopping Event with Bethany Christian Services at Meijer! Eleven families in need from around the globe enjoyed food, dancing and shopping just in time for the holidays. Kids were able to get new winter boots, a fun book, and an exciting new toy. Families were able to stock up on household essentials, diapers, toiletry items, and more. It was truly a night to remember!

Before the shopping began, families were able to enjoy delicious pizza from Craig’s Cruisers and then watch CARE Ballet perform an excerpt from Twas the Night Before Christmas. Together, everyone was able to get into the spirit of the holiday season!

A BIG thank you to all of the amazing Maranda Community Partners who helped make this event happen! These partners include Ferris State University GRFifth Third BankPriority HealthCraig’s CruisersMilk Means MoreGrand Rapids First, and Meijer. We appreciate all your help making this event so successful!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon