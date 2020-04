GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Many parents are looking for fun ways to keep their kids busy during this time at home. A fantastic idea is to get them into the kitchen with you! Kids love to help and this is a great way for them to learn basic cooking skills as well as keep them occupied!

Shari from Michigan Apples provides some great recipes that are easy and healthy for kids to make at home. If you’re looking for more nutritious dishes to make as a family, check out michiganapples.com!