Local teen making a difference for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I love hearing about kids who are passionate and committed to helping others. My friend Faith is a freshmen at Hamilton High School and four years ago, she began collecting pop cans to raise money to donate to World Vision. Her inspiration to begin came from watching her father run marathons in honor of World Vision. She wanted to help as well so she started collecting pop cans with a goal of a few hundred dollars, now her goal is at $15,000 to get a well for a village.

If you would like to help Faith’s mission, you can drop off pop cans to the following locations: