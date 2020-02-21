Local teen collects blankets for those in need this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s so incredible to see kids in our community working to help those in need, just like Samuel and his organization, Samuel’s Blankets.

When Samuel was 9 years old, he wanted to do something to help the homeless in our community stay warm during the frigid Michigan winters. He came up with the idea to collect blankets. He began by asking people to donate money and/or blankets for his birthday, which he then distributes to people in need throughout Southwest Michigan. After his first year, he collected 320 blankets and every year since, that number has grown.

Now 13, Samuel has collected over 10,000 blankets for those in need and wants your help in reaching his goal for his 14th birthday on February 27th. He is asking everyone to donate a single dollar to help his cause, which will allow him to purchase and donate blankets.

If you’re interested in helping Samuel achieve his goal for his 14th birthday, find out more information at samuelsblankets.org.