Local students host Spanish market to celebrate culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students at Godfrey Lee Middle and High School recently hosted a Spanish Market as a celebration of all the traditions of students in their building. 75% of the student population at Godfrey Lee Public Schools are Hispanic so this event was an opportunity for each student to showcase the dishes, beverages, and crafts that represent their culture. Aside from celebrating their lifestyle, the event was also a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships to be given to seniors in the school to use toward college in the future.

All of the students have something different and unique to offer which makes it such a fun and exciting celebration. The market gave students and staff the opportunity to celebrate the differences between us all and appreciate one another’s culture. Maranda even got to taste some of the delicious treats!