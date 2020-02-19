Local schools participate in Kids Heart Challenge for Hearth Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The American Heart Association has been going to schools around the area to teach students about the Kids Heart Challenge in honor of February being Heart Month. The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun and exciting event where students learn all about their heart. This program prepares kids for success by working on their physical and emotional well-being. The students learn all about the anatomy of the heart, how it functions as well as the importance of taking care of yourself and keeping your heart healthy.

The Kids Heart Challenge recently took place at Brandon Elementary School in Martin to teach the students about heart health and to get them physically and emotionally moving. It was a great experience for the students and they learned a lot!