GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - We all have different situations at the moment, but we're all in the same boat. To all the superheroes out there right now, they come in a form of anyone in the medical field, truck drivers, grocery store employees, sanitation workers, and the list goes on, we're so thankful for your hard work.

Moms are our modern day super heroes. They do it all. Most of the time they do not get the credit they deserve. Now with the current situation, they are working full time with their everyday duties, but add teachers to their resume. They don't even get sick days! The term 'mom' means any person who is the main caregiver for the kids, including Mr.Moms, grandparents, you name it.