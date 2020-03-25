Local organizations offering virtual learning experiences for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While kids are home, families are looking for things to do that are fun and educational without having to leave the house. Thankfully, there are tons of safe online resources for kids!

Check out these tours of various locations from all around the world offering virtual tours and learning experiences! There’s something for everyone ranging from aquariums, art museums, exploring Mars’ surface, National Parks, and more!

Organizations in our community are also getting creative with virtual learning experiences for kids to do at home! Places like Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum, and John Ball Zoo are all offering awesome activities and educational opportunities on their websites and Facebook pages for kids to enjoy!