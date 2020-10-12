Local organization ‘Jump Ahead L3C’ helping kids in need and you can too

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Marnada recently had the opportunity to meet Deandre Jones, the founder and CEO of Jump Ahead L3C. Jump Ahead L3C is an organization in town that was created to keep youth out of trouble by giving them money to complete service learning projects. Deandre started this organization after being awarded a grant from the city of Grand Rapids SAFE Task Force Pitch Night. Now, a few years later, he is selling hats to help raise money for a community center where these young adults can go. The center would offer workshops, programs, and extracurricular activities such as crafts, basketball, and yoga.

If you’re interested in supporting Jump Ahead L3C’s mission, you can buy a hat at Bridge Street Market in Downtown Grand Rapids!