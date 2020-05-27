Local organization holding Virtual Prom for high school juniors and seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed a lot of big and exciting events both in the past and the upcoming months. One of these much anticipated events is prom for junior and seniors in high school. The Kent County Prevention Coalition and Network 180 want to step up and do something to bring some excitement back to these students who will not have the traditional prom. This is why they planned the first ever, Virtual Prom!

Virtual Prom will be a 2-hour live event over Zoom this Friday, May 29th at 6pm and is free and open to all high school junior and seniors – no matter the school, county, city, or state! Participants are encouraged to wear their prom dress/tux, do hair and make up, and get creative with how they step out onto their “red carpet porch”. There will also be giveaways!

If you’re interested in virtually attending this awesome event, visit atikentcounty.org to register!