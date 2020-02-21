Local mom helps others find their place in the world with book about Down Syndrome

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Katelyn Herrygers is a mother, author, and business owner whose goal is to inspire and help others. She is the author of the book I Am Me, which she wrote in honor of her 2 year old son, Jameson, who has Down Syndrome. I Am Me is a book with a heartfelt message for anyone and everyone, but especially for those who are deemed different in society’s eyes. It encourages everyone to not be afraid of the different and helps those find their place in the world.

Katelyn is also a part owner of the gourmet popcorn and vintage candy shop in Holland called Poppin Huis. Not only does this store sell sweet treats and yummy snacks, but also household and personal items apart of the Super Jay brand, which was inspired by Katelyn’s son Jameson. The brand sells clothing items, mugs, dolls, and even the I Am Me book. For every Super Jay item sold, $3.21 is donated to Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan works to create a community that embraces Down Syndrome and empowers individuals while providing them opportunities to succeed in life.