Local makeup artist Erick Gerson gives tips to look fabulous for virtual prom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Kent County Prevention Coalition and Network 180 are hosting a Virtual Prom this Friday, May 29th at 6pm via Zoom. Although this is not the traditional prom, it can still be a magical night to remember! Students are encouraged to put on their dresses and tuxes as well as do their hair and make up to feel fabulous for virtual prom! My friend and professional make up artist Erick Gerson has created a 3 step make up tutorial that students can use as they get ready for virtual prom.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about Erick and his make up advice, check out his Instagram @erickmakeup!