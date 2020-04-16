Local high school senior awarded Evans Scholarship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A local West Michigan senior was recently awarded the Evans Scholarship, which means his tuition and housing will be covered for four years at a state college of his choice. The Evans Scholarship goes to students who have a strong record as a golf caddie, excellent grades, financial need, and outstanding character. This worthy winner is Jorge Garcia from Wyoming High School who is a participant for First Tee of West Michigan.

Jorge plans to attend the University of Michigan and pursue a degree in Computer Engineering. He is a first generation college student and says that going to college and earning a degree is his way of giving back to his family since his parents left Mexico to come to America to give him and his siblings a better life.

Congratulations Jorge! You’re going to do amazing things!