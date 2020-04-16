Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Local high school senior awarded Evans Scholarship

Maranda

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A local West Michigan senior was recently awarded the Evans Scholarship, which means his tuition and housing will be covered for four years at a state college of his choice. The Evans Scholarship goes to students who have a strong record as a golf caddie, excellent grades, financial need, and outstanding character. This worthy winner is Jorge Garcia from Wyoming High School who is a participant for First Tee of West Michigan.

Jorge plans to attend the University of Michigan and pursue a degree in Computer Engineering. He is a first generation college student and says that going to college and earning a degree is his way of giving back to his family since his parents left Mexico to come to America to give him and his siblings a better life.

Congratulations Jorge! You’re going to do amazing things!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 