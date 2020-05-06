Local grandma and grandkids make a special book to provide a positive outlook for kids during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A local West Michigan grandma came up with a fun way to stay connected with her granddaughters during COVID-19. She began to have frequent zoom calls with them to check up and see how they were doing. During their zoom calls they would draw pictures for frontline workers and journal together about what they were going through. This lead to much more when they decided to take these illustrations and words and create a book together.

The book is about two girls who are going through similar experiences during this quarantine to show what life is like during the current reality. The two granddaughters drew the pictures and wrote the story together virtually with the help of their grandma. Their goal for the book is to help kids continue to learn while home but also provide a more positive outlook during these trying times. How cool is that?!