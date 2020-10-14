Local family show us how they celebrate their Hispanic heritage through food

Maranda

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – From September 15th – October 15th, it is National Hispanic Heritage Month. During this month, we want to celebrate the Hispanic traditions and culture of all Americans who are from Spanish-speaking nations. One way families celebrate their traditions and cultures, and pass that to their children, is through food. We recently had the opportunity to stop by a local family who showed us how they teach their four children about their Mexican heritage. They cooked a tradition Hispanic dish with the help of their children. I love seeing how families continue to keep their cultures alive, teach children about their ancestors, and show the importance of culture and tradition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon