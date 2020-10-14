Local family show us how they celebrate their Hispanic heritage through food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – From September 15th – October 15th, it is National Hispanic Heritage Month. During this month, we want to celebrate the Hispanic traditions and culture of all Americans who are from Spanish-speaking nations. One way families celebrate their traditions and cultures, and pass that to their children, is through food. We recently had the opportunity to stop by a local family who showed us how they teach their four children about their Mexican heritage. They cooked a tradition Hispanic dish with the help of their children. I love seeing how families continue to keep their cultures alive, teach children about their ancestors, and show the importance of culture and tradition.