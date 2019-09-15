Little cancer patients take annual photos together in tutus

This is a story that will be sure to bring a smile to your face! Four little girls from John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital all became friends when they were undergoing cancer treatment together. In 2016, they decided to start a tradition where they would do a photo shoot in their tutus together each year.

2016:

Celebrating National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and “TuTu Tuesday”, McKinley, Chloe, Lauren, and Avalynn, in the lobby of the hospital. The children are freinds from the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute.

2017:

Having met last year at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Chloe, McKinnley Lauren, and Avalynne share a bond. Cancer Awareness month.

2018:

2018 tutu photo reunion at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

2019 is the girls 4th year taking photos together, but this year is a little different. One of the little girls, Lauren, relapsed over the past year and has been undergoing additional cancer treatment. However, the girls still wanted to take their annual pictures and also show their support and be there for Lauren. Below is a video of the girls reuniting in Lauren’s hospital room!

The girls decided to still take their 2019 pictures but do so in Lauren’s hospital room!

2019: