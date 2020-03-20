Learn to draw at home from legendary artist Mark Kistler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A few years back during ArtPrize Nine, award winning artist Mark Kistler taught kids and families how to draw. It was a two-day event held at Rosa Parks Circle with Maranda where tons of families learned quick and easy ways to draw.

Since families everywhere are home and looking for fun things to do, we dug up the clips so your family could have some fun and learn to draw from Mark! Check out the videos below!

Every weekday at 1pm EST, Mark will be teaching kids to draw virtually from home! You can visit his website for more information!