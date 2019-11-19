Learn about the magic of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway from behind the scenes with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Families throughout West Michigan are anticipating the arrival of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway coming to Grand Rapids this week, November 20th through December 1st! I was able to meet up with another important member of the team who makes this show happen – the Head Carpenter, Lindsey! The carpenter team is in charge of all the lively props from Pride Rock to the elephant graveyard. It was so amazing to see how much work goes into making this show so magical!

Tickets are still available for the show apart of the Broadway Grand Rapids series!