Kids learn through play at Project 1’s Early Childhood Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Project 1 by ArtPrize is passionate about teaching kids to create, learn, and play through art. Their annual Early Childhood Day brings out tons of children to learn hands on, have fun, and of course, get messy! Kids and their parents were able to travel around Grand Rapids on an Art Walk to the various Project 1 locations for activities and games at each stop put on by local community partners. These partners are dedicated to help educate the next generation while also allowing them to have some fun with art. Maranda visited Rosa Park Circle to check out the events happening there which included a beautiful performance by the West Michigan Jewels of Africa.

Partnerships like Head Start for Kent County partner with ArtPrize because they understand and support the importance of play in young kids. These events offer the opportunity to get their kids active, have fun, and spend time with their families.

Project 1 has more activities happening this weekend, including the Pedal Project 1 on Saturday, September 21st. Check out this article for more information on what’s happening through Project 1 by ArtPrize!