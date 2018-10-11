Kids' Food Basket breaks ground on new facility Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Today is a day of celebration for Kid’s Food Basket, marking the ground breaking of a new facility centered around urban farming. Through classroom interaction and hands-on learning, kids are planting, harvesting, and getting the nutrition they need.

Sixteen years ago, Kids Food Basket started by respond to a need in our community: getting healthy food to kids who needed it. The problem has never been a lack of food but a lack of access to food. Kid’s Food Basket exists to increase that access.

They began by feeding 125 kids a day, and the need has only continued to grow in West Michigan. Now they feed 8000 kids throughout our community.

Find out how to get involved and volunteer at Kid’s Food Basket: https://www.kidsfoodbasket.org/get-involved/find-your-opportunity/