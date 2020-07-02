Kid-friendly treat to make this 4th of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – My friend Lauren has a delicious, easy, and kid-friendly recipe to make with your family this holiday weekend! It’s a perfect treat to snack on during a backyard BBQ or just to celebrate the 4th of July! Check out the super easy recipe below!
Rice Krispies Fun Summer Skewer
Ingredients:
- 6 cups of Rice Krispies
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 4 cups of Marshmallow
- Fruit of choice (she’s using blueberries and raseberries)
- Skewer sticks
- 2 mixing bowls
Instructions: Grab your first bowl and measure out 6 cups of Rice Krispies into the bowl. Next, grab your other bowl and put the 3 tablespoons of butter and 4 cups of marshmallows. Put your bowl with butter and marshmallows in the microwave for 1 minute. Then, take the bowl out, stir it, and put it back into the microwave for 30 seconds. Take out, stir again. Dump Rice Krispies into the bowl with butter and marshmallows and stir. Once done stirring, let it cool off. Once it’s cooled off, roll into balls. Once the Rice Krispies are rolled into balls, put on skewers with your fruit. You can go in any order you want and use any fruit you way!