Kent District Library offering wide variety of online resources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Kent District Library has so many online resources to offer families right now that they can access right from the comfort of their own home. Since families cannot come to the library right now, the library is coming to them! Through their website, KDL.org, they have audio books, e-books, movies, comics, cook books, the opportunity to learn a new language, yoga classes, story times, and more. Families can also access their live steam programs happening everyday. Kids can read stories with local and national celebrities, have book discussions, and even stream experiments.

There’s something for everyone at KDL, check it out now!