Kenowa Hills delivers meals to students in a fun way during school closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – School leaders throughout West Michigan are doing what they can to keep kids healthy and happy while out of school. Educators are getting creative with how they help their students including the staff at Kenowa Hills Public Schools.

They wanted to find a way to get meals to their students who usually count on the school for two meals a day throughout the week. The teachers and staff at Kenowa Hills got creative and developed a school bus delivery system. Every weekday, a Kenowa Hills’ school bus rolled into neighborhoods and apartment complexes throughout the district to delivery healthy meals for all students 18 and under. They even partner with Feeding Walker Kids to delivery enough meals on Friday to last throughout the weekend. Families are so appreciative of this program and to be apart of a school district that cares so much for their students!

