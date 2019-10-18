Keeping your finances safe and secure online

Since October is Cyber Security Month, we brought in our friends from Fifth Third Bank to educate us on the basics of what we need to know to keep our personal and financial information safe and secure online. Banking is now made a lot easier with apps that allow you to handle your finances right from your phone, but with this you want to make sure your information remains safe. Here’s some great tips from our friends at Fifth Third Bank!

Never click on a link or attachment from an unknown sender. Phishing is the #1 way fraudsters obtain your information

Use strong passwords which include special characters, numbers, and symbols and using different passwords for different accounts. They suggest not using “password” as a password!

If your device allows you to use fingerprints and face IDs as a log in credentials, do it!

Do not use unsecured wireless networks to access your financial or personal information. This could allow hackers to easily get into your accounts.

Make sure all of your systems and anti-virus software is updated on all your devices. Any device that connects to the internet should be protected.

For more information on how to keep your accounts safe and secure, visit 53.com/StaySecure!