Keepin' kids active during this year's Feelin' Good Mileage Club
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club is a fun fitness program for students around Kent County to encourage them to be active this spring and continue to be active over the summer. These students receive prizes for running, jogging, and walking from various sponsors around West Michigan! It makes me so happy to see kids being healthy while also having so much fun!
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.
Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.