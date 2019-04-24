Keepin' kids active during this year's Feelin' Good Mileage Club Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club is a fun fitness program for students around Kent County to encourage them to be active this spring and continue to be active over the summer. These students receive prizes for running, jogging, and walking from various sponsors around West Michigan! It makes me so happy to see kids being healthy while also having so much fun!