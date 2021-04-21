Keep your kids moving with the Amway Jr. Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is so good to be back outside, moving around with friends and the best way to do that is by participating in the Amway River Bank Run’s special challenge for kids.

Due to the pandemic, Amway River Bank Run was un able to host their Amway Jr. Race, but to keep the fun and excitement going, they will be hosting a fun virtual challenge called the Amway Jr. Challenge. This challenge will help to keep kids up and moving by setting goals and winning virtual medals.

This event is inclusive to all children everywhere and it is completely free to participate. At the end of the challenge each child can send in their challenge tracker to be sent a shirt, medal and other fun prizes. For more information about how to register for the challenge visit the Amway River Bank Run website.