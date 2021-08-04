Keep it cool this August at some of these great West Michigan Splash Pads!

Cool off at any of the splash pads around West Michigan. Check out our complete lists of splash pads from Grand Rapids to the lakeshore and even down to Kalamazoo.
Grand Rapids Area Splash Pads
- Allendale Community Park
- Leslie E. Tassell Park in Cascade
- Campau Park in Grand Rapids
- Cherry Park in Grand Rapids
- Mulick Park in Grand Rapids
- Mary Waters Park in Grand Rapids
- Highland Park in Grand Rapids
- Lincoln Park in Grand Rapids
- Joe Taylor Park in Grand Rapids
- Roosevelt Park in Grand Rapids
- Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids
- Fuller Park in Grand Rapids
- Gerald R. Ford Academic Center in Grand Rapids
- Aberdeen Park in Grand Rapids
- Wilcox Park Grand Rapids
- Alger Park in Grand Rapids
- Heartside Park in Grand Rapids
- Richmond Park in Grand Rapids
- Briggs Park in Grand Rapids
- Spray Plaza in Hastings
- Terra Square Splash Pad in Hudsonville
- Rosewood Park in Jenison
- Maplewood Park in Jenison
- Veterans Memorial park in Kentwood
- Pinewood Park in Kentwood
- William Rogers Village Park in Sparta
- Millennium Park in Walker
- Oriole Park in Wyoming
- Southlawn Park in Wyoming
- Lamar Park in Wyoming
Lakeshore Area Splash Pads
- Spring Lake Splash Pad
- South Haven Splash Pad
- Muskegon Splash pad
- City of Zeeland Splash Pad
- Grand Haven Splash Pad
Kalamazoo Area Splash pads
- Florence Street Splash Pad in Kalamazoo
- Lawton Splash Pad in Lawton
- Perrigo Splash Pad in Allegan
- River Oaks County Park in Galesburg
- New Buffalo Splash Pad
- Wayland City Park Splash Pad
- Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph