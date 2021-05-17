KCTC Students recognized for their work in the NASA HUNCH Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Four students from the Kent Career Tech Center (KCTC) had the opportunity to partner with Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education and compete in the NASA HUNCH Project. This national project is an annual competition where high school students are challenged to create a food dish for astronauts to eat during their upcoming mission to Mars.

The four students from KCTC include Elizabeth Afton, Grace Haakmsa, Olivia Sandoval and Chris Quezada. While these students did not advance to the final round of the competition, these students were able to learn a lot about the science behind food and some of these students have some pretty great things cooking up in their future.

At KCTC all four students are led by chef Sarah Waller and George Dennis who both recently received special honors from the Greater Grand Rapids American Culinary Federation at their annual awards banquet. Chef Waller was named Pastry Chef of the Year and George Dennis was named Chef Educator of the Year. Not to mention, the Tech Center Hospitality & Culinary program as a whole was honored with the Grimod de la Reyniere Award, recognizing the program for everything that is does for the federation.

Both students, instructors and chefs should be very proud of all of the opportunities and accolades that they have received this year. Congratulations!