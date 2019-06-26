Kalamazoo Valley College and Museum teaching kids the importance of bees in our world

The Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Museum are teaching kids, students, and adults the importance of bee’s in the world today. Roughly one third of the food we eat everyday relies on pollination by bees! In fact, a large majority of the fruits and vegetables we eat require pollination.

The Kalamazoo Valley team is informing individuals the importance of protecting these crucial insects due to these import resources they provide to our lives. Through classes, exhibits, and events through the college and museum, individuals are learning why honeybee’s are so essential to our everyday life.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College is offering classes for students to discover and understand the role of beekeeping instructed by Michigan’s 2018 Beekeeper of the Year, Charlotte Hubbard. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is holding a special bee exhibit, The Secret of Bees. This exhibit is taking place now through September and offers families informative and interactive learning experiences to learn more about the bee population! The Secret of Bees exhibit is fun for the whole family! The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is completely free for all to come and enjoy!