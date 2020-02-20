Journey to the Amway River Bank Run: A Road Warrior’s Blog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Every year, a team of Road Warriors are selected from the community to train together, raise money for charity partners, encourage others to run, and represent the Amway River Bank Run.

Tracy Hixson, a Fifth Third Bank employee and the River Bank Run Charity Partner Coordinator, is one of the 2020 Road Warriors and plans to run her first 25K this year at the Amway River Bank Run. As a casual runner for a few years, she is excited to start this new chapter. She says she is forcing herself out of her comfort zone and wants to prove that it is never too late to push yourself. Throughout her journey, she is keeping a blog to help others find the strength and courage to do the same. She hopes to encourage others to step out of their comfort zone and get active! Check out her first blog post below!

Tracy’s Blog – Week One: Kickoff

Ok, here we go! No backing out now…. It is time to meet with my coaches, Joanne and Amy and start this journey with my fellow road warriors. We start by being video-taped while we run, so we can have the experts break down our strides.

In a nutshell, here is what I pictured when I ran:

And here is what the slow motion video showed me that I actually looked like:

Well, nowhere to go but up! The experts at Gazelle take us through some great pointers to help us be more efficient when we run and prevent injury – which is my biggest fear through this whole process. We then are matched with great running shoes – and away we go!

