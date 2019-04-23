Maranda

Join us for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - This Thursday, April 25th, I will be marching with so many great people from all over the state for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness!

Join me on the steps of the Capitol Building in Lansing, MI at 11am to celebrate and honor all children, but especially recognize those who have fell victims to abuse. For more information on this event, please visit the Children’s Trust Fund website.

