Zoo Goes Boo kicks off this weekend at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The John Ball Zoo is hosting their annual Zoo Goes Boo this weekend next from 10am – 5pm. Although this year will look a little different, the zoo will once again transform into a spooky Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and animals. Instead of treat stations like previous years, now there will be a one-way treat trail where families will socially distance from one area to the next. The trial will include booths that are surrounded by plexi-glass. The Zoo will continue to uphold health and safety measures throughout the zoo, including capacity. Buy your tickets now for Zoo Goes Boo here!