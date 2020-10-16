Zoo Goes Boo kicks off this weekend at the John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The John Ball Zoo is hosting their annual Zoo Goes Boo this weekend next from 10am – 5pm. Although this year will look a little different, the zoo will once again transform into a spooky Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and animals. Instead of treat stations like previous years, now there will be a one-way treat trail where families will socially distance from one area to the next. The trial will include booths that are surrounded by plexi-glass. The Zoo will continue to uphold health and safety measures throughout the zoo, including capacity. Buy your tickets now for Zoo Goes Boo here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon