Wizards, witches, and muggles invited to John Ball Zoo for Wizarding Weekends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Get ready West Michigan, John Ball Zoo is inviting all the wizards, witches, and muggles out to the zoo this weekend and next for their Wizarding Weekends! The zoo will turn into a magical world for kids and families to come out and explore the Forbidden Forest. Guests are encouraged to dress up!

Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo happens for two weekends starting September 12 – 13 and again September 19 – 20, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day. The zoo is continuing to plan the most exciting Wizarding Weekends possible while keeping social distancing in mind. Please register in advance on their website and don’t forget your mask!

John Ball Zoo is also beginning their fall hours. They will be open Monday – Friday from 10am – 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 6pm.