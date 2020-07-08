Special Reporter visits new, super cool exhibition at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Where You Live Special Reporter Grady recently visited the John Ball Zoo to check out their new BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition! He reported back to Maranda that this new feature at the zoo is super cool and families will love it.

The BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise features more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures placed around the zoo made of individual colored building bricks. The exhibition brings awareness to the importance of preservation of endangered species and keeping wildlife safe. There are tons of different animals for families to check out, and you can even read about each animal!

You will also notice that the John Ball Zoo has a new addition to their family, the Meerkats! They have a full exhibit which kids will be able to do fun activities and learn all about the animal.

To find out more information about the zoo’s hours and how to reserve a time for your family to go, head to the John Ball Zoo’s website.