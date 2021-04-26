Round Up for Conservation with John Ball Zoo and Fifth Third Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – John Ball Zoo and Fifth Third Bank are joining together for a third year to help conservation efforts. While visiting the zoo, guests are encouraged to round up to the nearest dollar on any purchases around the zoo, excluding zoo admission tickets. This donation will help conservation for wildlife and wild places and even better; Fifth Third will match those rounded up donations up to $30,000.

If you are looking for ways to help the planet, next time you visit the zoo check out all of the ways you can Round Up for Conservation.