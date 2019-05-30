Round Up for Conservation at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo and Fifth Third Bank are partnering for an awesome cause – to help conservation efforts! Zoo guests are encouraged to help conservation for wildlife and wild places by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar. This includes any retail item purchased while at the zoo such as anything from the gift shop, food, and drinks (excludes admission tickets). Fifth Third will match those rounded up donations up to $20,000!

Next time you’re at the zoo, don’t forget to round up in order to help our planet! This is such an amazing partnership by John Ball Zoo and Fifth Third Bank! Thank you for your effort to save our species.