Opening day at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – One of our favorite destinations in West Michigan is getting ready to open! The John Ball Zoo has been working hard and planning to get ready to welcome families back to make memories and to have some fun.

With the great weather that we have been seeing, it is no doubt that families are itching to get out to the zoo and the John Ball Zoo Staff and animals cannot wait to see people there. Make sure you stop by to check out the famous red panda babies from last year who are really active and engaging in the exhibits. This makes them easy to see and fun to watch. There are plenty of other new additions to the zoo that you do not want to miss including, little baby monkies and armidillos.

Don’t miss out on seeing your favorite animals supersized! In a new exhibit at the zoo, you will be able to see over 25 brick structures throughout the zoo, including a tarantula, salamander, wolverine and more. Some of the structures are 30 times the size of their living animal. Some sculptures required nearly 175,000 bricks and 333 hours to build. All of the supersized fun is free with zoo admission and there are plenty of supersized animals spread throughout the zoo so you can get a close look at all of them. Exhibits like this help to highlight all of the small and mighty animals that are at the zoo this summer. It is important that families come, spend time and learn about all of the animals at the zoo.

Beyond the animals, John Ball Zoo is excited to announce that all of their educational programs are still running. Spend your Summer at the zoo by registering for their summer camp programs. There are plenty of different classes, times and age group options available all Summer long. Camp registration for zoo members will be opening next Wednesday, March 31.

This Saturday at 9 A.M. the gates will open. Make sure you get tickets in advanced to reserve your tickets to see the animals and more. Click here to set up your time to visit the John Ball Zoo’s opening day.