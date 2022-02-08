Now is your chance to go wild! John Ball Zoo is hiring!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new, wild experience, check out John Ball Zoo! As they get ready to kick off their 2022 season, they are calling all interested candidates to check out their in-person hiring event. Candidates can check out the openings on the zoo’s website, apply online and then attend the in-person event where they will have the opportunity to interview with zoo leaders.

John Ball Zoo offers competitive pay, free lunches, and pay increases after 45 days. In addition, being a Zoo seasonal employee is not only fun but team members get scholarship opportunities, discounts, behind the scene tours, flexible scheduling, receive free admission for themselves and up to 10 guests, plus discounts on purchases.

the hiring event will take place on Thursday, February 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the John Ball Zoo Ballroom! Dont miss out on a wildly great opportunity like this!