GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you ready for some Spooktacular Halloween fun? Well theire is no better way to kick off your Halloween festivities than by visiting John Ball Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo.

Families can enjoy Zoo Goes Boo October 15th – 17th and October 22nd -24th from 10 AM to 5 PM! These weekend celebrations will provide fun for all ages so be sure to check it out while its available!