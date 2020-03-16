John Ball Zoo penguins get annual checkups to make sure they’re happy and healthy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The John Ball Zoo recently held a penguin examination day to make sure all the penguins are happy and healthy! The zoo drained the main tank and wrangled up the penguins so veterinarians could examine and do checkups on each bird. The zoo keepers and vets treat the animals with an abundance of love and kindness while doing these checkups. The exams include checking to make sure their heart, lungs, and other organs are working properly, blood work, beak and nail trimming, and even making sure they didn’t ingest any small items that would hurt their stomachs.

It’s important for the penguins to get examined and make sure everything looks good because penguins aren’t able to tell zookeepers when they’re sick or hurting. This way they’ll have healthy and happy penguins once the zoo opens to the public!