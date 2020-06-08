John Ball Zoo officially open for the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at the John Ball Zoo are excited to announce that they are officially open for the summer! Families all over West Michigan have been anticipating the open of the zoo and now the time is here.

You can find new and exciting additions to the zoo this summer including giant animal sculptures placed around the zoo which is apart of the Brick Live Animal Paradise exhibit. You will also notice that the John Ball Zoo has a new addition to their family, the Meerkats! They have a full exhibit which kids will be able to do fun activities and learn all about the animal.

To find out more information about the zoo’s hours and how to reserve a time for your family to go, head to the John Ball Zoo’s website.