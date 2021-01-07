John Ball Zoo offers variety of different programs, including Virtual Safaris!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The John Ball Zoo may be closed to the public but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch up with all of the animals!

They offer two very special programs that get you up close and personal with the animals while teaching you about them.

Virtual Safaris every Saturday at 10am

This Saturday, January 9th, learn all about native Michigan turtle species! You can purchase a ticket here.

45-minute private guided tour

You can visit the zoo with members of your household for a 45 minute guided tour of the area of your choice! You can register for a slot here.