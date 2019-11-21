John Ball Zoo offers special Black Friday deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The John Ball Zoo is offering a special Black Friday deal families will love! Starting on Black Friday, November 29th through December 6th, John Ball Zoo is offering 10% discounted off memberships to the Zoo for the 2020 season. This would make a great Christmas gift!

John Ball Zoo memberships are truly the gift that keeps on giving because it offers unlimited admission for the entire 2020 season! Not only do memberships get guests into the zoo, they also include access to member-only events, discounts on special events, birthday parties, education classes, and discounts in the Zoo’s gift shop.

You can find more information and buy the membership by entering the code HOLIDAY online at jbzoo.org/member or by calling (616) 336-4300.