John Ball Zoo offering toucan exhibit and summer deals for kids

The John Ball Zoo is an exciting place for kids and families all summer long! They’re open 7 days a week and offer so many exciting exhibits with tons of beautiful animals! They added a new colorful exhibit this year – Toco Toucans!

These fascinating birds stand out with their large colored beaks! You and your family have to head to the John Ball Zoo to see these birds in person! John Ball Zoo is also offering a great summer deal for kids. Present a Nature Valley wrapper at the admission booth on Fridays and receive a free child admission with each paid adult admission! Kids must be 12 years or younger. This deal lasts until July 26th!