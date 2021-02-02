John Ball Zoo is hosting a virtual hiring event this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at John Ball Zoo are looking for new, seasonal team members! They’re looking for employees to fill roles in retail, food and beverage, guest services, experiences, building and grounds, and education.

Virtual Hiring Event

Saturday, February 6th

10a-1p

JBZoo.org/HiringEvent

**Applicants must be 15 years of age or older**

John Ball Zoo offers competitive pay, free Zoo membership, and pay increases after 45 days. Plus, being a Zoo seasonal employee is not only fun but team members gain valuable experience, receive free admission for themselves and up to 10 guests, plus discounts on purchases.