John Ball Zoo hosting Superhero Day on Tuesday, August 4th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Grab your family and your cape and head to the John Ball Zoo on Tuesday, August 4th for Superhero Day! Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and then come meet tons of amazing superheros at the zoo.

This year’s Superhero Day will look a little different. Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, guests will have the chance to meet and take photos with a group of characters on the beautiful Bissell Tree House deck. For the safety of our performers and our guests, these magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart. Superhero Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting superheroes, guests can also see the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats, and the new inclusively designed entry.

There are a limited number of guest tickets available for Superhero Day. The Zoo highly recommends reserving timed entry tickets online prior to arrival. This will ensure guest entry as the Zoo cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases. Photos of each superhero, along with additional event details and a ticket link are available at www.jbzoo.org/superheroday. Zoo admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children (3-12) and seniors, and children 2 and under are free.

John Ball Zoo notes that guests will need to adhere to the state’s masks guidelines for both the Zoo’s indoor and outdoor locations. For all indoor public spaces at the Zoo, anyone who is age five (5) years and older, and who can medically tolerate a mask must wear one. In addition, if you cannot maintain six feet distance from other guests, are age five (5) years and older, and can medically tolerate a mask, you must wear one outdoors. The Zoo asks that guests bring a mask with them for their visit. John Ball Zoo is located on Fulton Ave., one mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information www.jbzoo.org or (616)336-4301.